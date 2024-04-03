Man climbs Miami cellphone tower, won’t come down, police say. Nearby streets closed

A man pretending to be a T-Mobile employee climbed a cellphone tower in Miami on Wednesday morning and refused to come down, prompting officers to shut down nearby streets, police said.

While negotiators attempt to convince the man to come down, officers have shut down Northwest 29th Street from 12th to 14th avenues in Allapattah, Miami police spokesman Officer Michael Vega told the Miami Herald.

Vega said the man had been disassembling tower parts and throwing them down below.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: NW 29 Street is closed from NW 12 Avenues to NW 14 Avenue due to a man who has climbed on a cellular phone tower.

Around 1 a.m., the power of a cellphone tower at Northwest 13th Avenue and 29th Street was shut down., Vega said.

But when a T-Mobile employee arrived after 5 a.m. to check what happened, he noticed the power had been shut manually, Vega said. Sometime later, the man, who was already on the tower, told the worker good morning and invited him to enjoy the view from above.

First responders were negotiating with a man who climbed a Miami cellphone tower at Northwest 13th Avenue and 29th Street in Allapattah on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, police said.

After the man on the tower said he was working with T-Mobile, the employee called 911 around 7 a.m., Vega said.

At 9:30 a.m., Miami police and fire rescue were on a fire truck ladder trying to convince the man to come down, Vega said.

