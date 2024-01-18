Man in Clown Mask Robs Store at Gunpoint

CCTV has captured the terrifying moment a man wearing a clown mask robbed a store in Queensland, Australia, at gunpoint.

The video from December 29, 2023, was released by Queensland Police on January 18, as they continued to hunt for the thief.

Officers said the man demanded cash, before threatening a staff member in the Holland Park store with what “appeared to be a gun.”

The thief ran from the scene with a quantity of cash and the employee was not physically harmed during the incident.

Police urged anyone with information to come forward. Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful

