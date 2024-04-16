Man Confronts Protesters During Pro-Palestine Demonstration on Golden Gate Bridge

A man confronted protesters on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge on Monday, April 15, during a pro-Palestine demonstration that caused traffic disruption in the city for several hours.

Video captured by Mocen Zidane shows the man yell at several people at the demonstration to get out of the way, as several others filmed the encounter and police officers stood nearby.

Monday’s protest blocked traffic for several hours, according to local reports, and resulted in several arrests. Credit: Mocen Zidane via Storyful