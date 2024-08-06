Man convicted of killing Algona police officer asks for new trial
Man convicted of killing Algona police officer asks for new trial
Man convicted of killing Algona police officer asks for new trial
'Face to Face with Scott Peterson' will be released on Peacock on Aug. 20
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kitchener, Ont., has been found after an Amber Alert was issued Monday, police say.The alert was issued around 7:20 p.m. and ended around 8 p.m. Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a break-and-enter and a missing person.Speaking to CBC News, Waterloo Regional Police said the girl's family had returned home on Monday and found it was broken into.
Men scattered throughout Ukraine are helping one another recover from sexual trauma inflicted by Russian troops. These are some of their stories.
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked closely with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will cooperate with Arizona prosecutors in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.
A 36-year old man from Waterloo has been charged after abducting a teen from her home in Kitchener.The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged the man with kidnapping while using a firearm and break and enter a dwelling-house with intent to commit an indictable offence.Police confirmed the man and girl know each other. WRPS say the teen was taken on Monday from her Kitchener home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street. In an effort to find the girl, police issued an Amb
Akili McDowell, an actor who starred in "David Makes Man" and "The Astronaut Wives Club," has been charged with murder.
Christopher Gregor received 20 years for aggravated manslaughter and five years for endangering the welfare of a child
Adam Leitman Bailey, Donald Trump and Judge Arthur Engoron (Adam Leitman Bailey, Copyrighted free use, via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)It all started very innocently, when the real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey inadvertently walked into a hornet’s nest. The Feb. 16 TV spot, on NBC New York, was about Donald Trump’s trial, at which Judge Arthur Engoron had just slapped Trump […]The post Judge in Trump case rips Adam Leitman Bailey appeared first on The Real Deal.
Mexican authorities handed over Antonio Riano, 72, to the U.S. Marshals Service in Mexico City on Thursday, Aug. 1
The deputy sheriff who fatally shot Sonya Massey in her Illinois home last month said he believed that when the Black woman who called 911 for help unexpectedly said, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” that she intended deadly harm, according to the deputy’s field report released Monday.
Richard Burrows is charged with more offences and will face 93 counts in court.
A 43-year-old woman is facing animal cruelty and petty theft charges after she intentionally drowned her roommate's pet jumping spider in soda
"People feel something push them as they go down the stairs. Music plays randomly. Glasses move or break."
OTTAWA — Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man with links to a foreign terror group evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate to Canada and become a citizen.
An exchange of gunfire involving the police injured three people, two of them seriously, in Montreal's West Island, on Sunday evening. Around 8 p.m., someone called 911 to report a conflict that may have involved at least one gun, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).A spokesperson for the SPVM said officers rushed to the scene, near the corner of de Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street, in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, and "took action against the suspect." The police pro
A 22-year-old woman is facing charges of first-degree murder and indecent interference with a body after a Honduras man's remains were found in a northwest Toronto apartment in June, police say.In a news release Tuesday, Toronto police investigators said the charges were linked to a "check address" call in the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area on June 27. Officers found "biological remains and chemicals" in the apartment, investigators say, leading to specialized teams being called in to sa
A woman was stabbed and killed Monday inside a Walmart in California's Riverside County, and a suspect is in custody.
Gabriela Elyzabeth Deras, 22, was arrested Friday and charged in the death of 2-month-old Ethan Rosa Deras, who was left in a hot car in 2023.
The prosecutor in the “Rust” case argued that Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter charge was improperly thrown out because the judge misunderstood the evidence at a crucial hearing. In a filing made public Monday, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said she is “still struggling” to understand the judge’s ruling. She also argued there are no grounds to overturn …
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Two dogs killed a 3-month-old baby inside a Rochester home over the weekend, police said Tuesday.