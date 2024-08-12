Man in court accused of assaulting emergency worker

A man is due to appear before Hull Crown Court charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

Connor Whiteley, 26, of Spring Bank, appeared before Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday accused of violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at the crown court on Wednesday.

Trouble broke out in Hull city centre on 3 August, following a demonstration involving anti-immigration protesters.

