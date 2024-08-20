Man in court charged with murder and sexual offence

Police were called to a property in Henderson Drive in Dartford, Kent, following concern for a person and found Nina Denisova with injuries consistent with stabbing.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman and committing a sexual offence against her dead body.

Ernestas Juska, 20, appeared at Sevenoaks magistrates court on Monday over the death of Nina Denisova, 39. He wore a grey sweatshirt and bottoms, and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Police were called to a property in Henderson Drive in Dartford, Kent, following concern for a person at 6.50am on Saturday 17 August.

Officers entered the home with colleagues from the South East Coast ambulance service, where Denisova was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin has been informed and a report has been prepared for the coroner.

The suspect and victim were known to each other, Kent police said.

After his court appearance, Juska was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Maidstone crown court on Wednesday 21 August.