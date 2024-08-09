Man jailed after inciting racial hatred online

A man has been jailed for 38 months after inciting racial hatred online.

Father-of-three Tyler Kay, 26, received the prison term after stirring up racial hatred by using social media to call for hotels housing asylum seekers to be set alight.

The offence is understood to be linked to online comments regarding recent disorder.

Kay pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court after being charged with publishing written material which was threatening, abusive or insulting, thereby intending to stir up racial hatred.

