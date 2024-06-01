Man in court over stab murder of woman on beach

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who was fatally stabbed on a beach.

Two women from Poole, Dorset, were attacked on Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth at about 23:45 BST on 24 May.

Amie Gray, a 34-year-old personal trainer, died at the scene, while a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, London, who is also charged with attempted murder, was remanded in custody after appearing at Poole Magistrates' Court.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

Related Links