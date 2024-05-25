Man in critical condition after being hit by car

Emma Elgee - BBC News, West of England
·1 min read
A road
Queens Drive is shut on the northbound carriageway after the incident [Google]

A road is closed and a man is in hospital in a "critical condition" after being hit by a car, police say.

The man, in his 30s, was injured on Queens Drive in Swindon in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have shut the northbound carriageway and drivers have been asked to seek alternative routes after the "serious road traffic collision".

Wiltshire Police said drivers should "expect delays in the area".

Inrix, the travel monitoring site, confirmed the road was closed between Whitbourne Avenue and Frobisher Drive.

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight

    An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.

  • Footage Shows Scottie Scheffler’s Car Merely Crawling Through Crash Scene

    Louisville policeLouisville police released two video clips on Thursday of golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, showing his car crawling slowly through a crash scene before a cop chased after him, whacked his windshield, and hauled him out of the driver’s seat to handcuff him.Scheffler was arrested as he was on his way to the PGA Championships at about 6 a.m. last Friday. He was accused of injuring a cop who was directing traffic at the scene of the fatal crash, and was charged with felony second-

  • China’s Cheap EVs Aren’t a Threat to Tesla, Ford, and GM. Here’s What Is.

    It’s a cute little four-door hatchback that’s three feet shorter than Tesla Model Y. With its bright yellow paint job, the Seagull looks a little like a Minion from the back, even if it looks a tad grumpy from the front. A 100% import penalty will be placed on EVs like the hot-selling BYD Seagull, or the GAC AION S, while select batteries and battery components will be hit with a 25% levy. The penalties effectively block Chinese companies from bringing their cars to America and prompt U.S. auto makers to invest in domestic EV component manufacturers.

  • Driver of truck in fatal Marshfield collision misidentified, say RCMP

    RCMP on P.E.I. say the driver of a pickup truck that caused a December highway crash that four people dead in Marshfield, northeast of Charlottetown, was actually the person they thought was a passenger in the vehicle.Police had arrested a 20-year-old man they thought had been driving, and said they expected to lay charges of impaired driving causing death. However, in a news release Friday, they said further investigation had shown their initial finding of who was driving the truck at the time

  • RCMP say driver of truck in fatal P.E.I. head-on crash last December misidentified

    CHARLOTTETOWN — Nearly six months after a head-on crash claimed four lives outside Charlottetown, police are now clarifying that a 30-year-old victim was actually the driver of one of the vehicles. The RCMP initially identified the deceased man as a passenger in a pickup truck that collided with an oncoming car as the truck pulled into oncoming traffic while trying to pass another vehicle in the community of Marshfield, P.E.I., on Dec. 8. A man and a woman, both 18, and a male youth in the car d

  • China's $10,000 EV is coming to Europe. Sorry, America.

    China's BYD is planning to bring its $10,000 Seagull hatchback to Europe. US drivers are waiting for a cheaper EV option from companies such as Tesla.

  • Tesla drops delivery goal of 20 million vehicles

    STORY: Tesla left out a major goal of delivering 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 from its latest impact report Thursday (May 23).It's a sign the company is moving away from electric cars and shifting focus to robotaxis.CEO Elon Musk said four years ago Tesla aspired to sell 20 million vehicles by the end of the current decade.This was reiterated in impact reports released in both 2021 and 2022, but the company changed direction recently.It dropped plans to produce an all-new model expected to cost $25,000.And it has promoted autonomous driving tech as its main source growth.Tesla plans to host a launch event for its robotaxi in August.Musk said Thursday robotaxis and the company's humanoid robot Optimus will be "incredibly profound" for Tesla.He declined to answer a question on the timeline for Tesla's low-cost cars at the event.In further news Friday, data has shown the automaker cut output of its best-selling Model Y electric car by a double-digit percentage number at its Shanghai plant since March.The move aims to address weakening demand for the model in China, where EV makers are engaged in a brutal price war.The Shanghai plant is Tesla's biggest manufacturing hub globally.A source said it planned to cut Model Y output by at least 20% during the March to June period.It was not immediately clear if the output cut would be extended to the second half of this year.Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

  • 1983 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Is A Real Sleeper

    Nobody would expect this thing to be even a little bit fast…

  • Singapore Airlines made a smart move after deadly turbulence

    Singapore Airlines will no longer serve meals when the seatbelt light is on after a passenger died and dozens got hurt because of flight turbulence.

  • BMW Is Teasing a Throwback Cafe Racer at Villa D'Este

    It's just a concept, but the styling is a proper throwback to the BMW days of old.

  • Toronto councillors frustrated with lack of e-scooter enforcement

    Some Toronto city councillors are expressing their frustration with the lack of enforcement of the city's own laws prohibiting e-scooters.Under city bylaws, people aren't allowed to use electronic scooters on public streets. During a meeting on Thursday, council once again refused a pilot that would potentially legalize the vehicles.Despite the rules, the number of people using e-scooters has only grown throughout the years, posing safety risks to the public and liability risks to the city, acco

  • This Memorial Day kicks off a buyer’s market for new cars

    Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to offer some of the best deals on new cars in years. The discounts vary widely by manufacturer and type of car – don’t expect too much off on a Toyota SUV, for example. But it’s a good time to be in the market for an electric vehicle.

  • 2023 Subaru WRX Long-Term Update: Some thoughts on ride quality

    We muse on our long-term 2023 Subaru WRX Limited and its so-so ride quality, with attention to its tires and suspension.

  • Four in ‘serious’ condition and man arrested after crash between bus and tractor

    A child in a London hospital remains in a ‘serious but stable condition’ and three others are being treated for serious injuries after the Kent crash.

  • Two rescued after car plunges 300 feet off Arizona cliff, leaving passenger 'trapped upside down'

    One of the passengers was "trapped upside down in the bottom of the canyon" until he was rescued using a helicopter, authorities said.

  • Two killed after car crashes into Highland river

    Police say a vehicle left the road and entered the water off the A87 near Invergarry

  • Iran's military says Raisi's helicopter caught fire soon after crash and there was no sign of attack

    TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The helicopter carrying Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi caught fire soon after it crashed into a mountain and there was no sign it was attacked, state media reported, citing the military's crash investigators. The statement from the general staff of the armed forces in charge of investigating the crash was read on state television late Thursday. The first statement on the crash did not lay blame but said more details would come after further investigation. The crash Sunda

  • Several injured passengers on turbulence-hit Singapore flight need spinal surgery, hospital says

    BANGKOK (AP) — Several of the more seriously injured people who were on the Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence earlier this week will need spinal surgery, a Bangkok hospital said Thursday. Twenty people remained in intensive care and a 73-year-old British man died after the Boeing 777, which was flying from London’s Heathrow airport to Singapore on Tuesday, ran into bad turbulence over the Andaman Sea, hurling items and passengers and crew members around the cabin. A public rel

  • Regional councillors approve several projects to improve safety and traffic flow on area roads

    Regional councillors approved projects that would cost approximately $13.5 million to improve local roads with the goal of increasing safety and traffic flow.During Wednesday night's council meeting, councillors approved:Improvements on Ottawa Street including a new roundabout, multi-use trail and pedestrian islands.A new roundabout on New Dundee Road.Four new pedestrian crossovers in the region, a school bus loading zone in Kitchener and no right turn on red restrictions at two intersections, o

  • Brace yourselves. These are the hurdles for air travelers this busy summer

    If you’re expecting to take to the skies this Memorial Day weekend or later in the summer season, expect lots and lots of companionship. And a few hurdles, too.