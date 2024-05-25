Man in critical condition after being hit by car

Queens Drive is shut on the northbound carriageway after the incident [Google]

A road is closed and a man is in hospital in a "critical condition" after being hit by a car, police say.

The man, in his 30s, was injured on Queens Drive in Swindon in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have shut the northbound carriageway and drivers have been asked to seek alternative routes after the "serious road traffic collision".

Wiltshire Police said drivers should "expect delays in the area".

Inrix, the travel monitoring site, confirmed the road was closed between Whitbourne Avenue and Frobisher Drive.

