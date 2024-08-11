Man in critical condition after being shot by police in Woking

Surrey police have appealed to the public for any information that may help their investigation. Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot by police, triggering an investigation by the policing watchdog.

Surrey police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident, which took place in Woking shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson said officers were called to an address in Knaphill after reports of an altercation between two people, including a man armed with a weapon, in the street.

The spokesperson added: “Officers attended and a man in his 20s was shot by armed police at the scene. The man has been taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he remains at this time in a critical but stable condition. His next of kin have been informed.

“Both parties involved in this incident are known to each other, and there is no anticipated risk to the wider public. A weapon has been recovered.”

They added that the force could not comment while the IOPC investigation continued, but was supporting it.

The road where the incident took place was partly closed, with foot and vehicle access limited to residents. Surrey police asked people to avoid the area.

“We appreciate the localised disruption this will cause and would like to thank the community for their cooperation and patience while our inquiries are under way,” its spokesperson said.

The force appealed to the public for any information that could assist in its investigation and asked anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.