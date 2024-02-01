Man in critical condition after kayak capsizes amid swift conditions on Sacramento River

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after his kayak capsized Thursday morning on the Sacramento River amid increased water flows near Discovery Park and the confluence with the American River, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Firefighters were called about 9:20 a.m. to the 1300 block of Garden Highway and learned from a good Samaritan that a man wearing red clothing was floating down the swift-running river, said Capt. Justin Sylvia, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

The area resident tried to toss the victim a life ring at least three times, but the man in his 50s was too weak to grab on, Slyvia said. The caller commandeered a boat and reached the man just as firefighters arrived, Sylvia said.

The man was too heavy for the Samaritan to lift and had corralled him until firefighters pulled him from the waters at Discovery Park, Sylvia said, who added that the man had a life jacket on him but wasn’t wearing it.

Medics began to perform CPR, but the man was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital by an ambulance, officials said.

The recent downpours have increased water levels and river currents as officials manage the intricate plumbing of the Sacramento Valley waterways.

Amid the recent precipitation from the first of two atmospheric river storms that will wake across California, the Sacramento River has been running about 30,000 cubic feet per second upstream from the city — a river flow faster than usual for the winter season, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and state Department of Water Resources.

But the storms will only make the waterways swifter in the coming days.

River flows on the Sacramento and American rivers are expected to double through the weekend — in part due to water releases from Folsom Dam, Sylvia said. While other parts of the Sacramento River in the north state are at flood monitor stage, the river at I Street is forecast to remain below flood stage through Tuesday, DWR said, as much of the outflow is likely to run through the Yolo Bypass north of town.

Sylvia said that thrill-seekers and others close to the rivers should steer clear. Amid increased flows, debris — such as tree trunks — often run down the river and can snag on boats, kayaks and other equipment on the water.

He also renewed emergency officials’ year-round reminder that anyone in the water wear a life jacket at all times.