Man 'critical' after self-inflicted gunshot at court

The North Avenue District Courthouse in Baltimore is closed Friday after a shooting. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said a 35-year-old man entered the Eastside District Court on North Avenue in Baltimore around 8:40 a.m. Friday. "As he went into the courthouse, he was clearly suffering from behavioral crisis, he was walking back and forth," Worley said. "Sheriff's deputies and the bailiffs tried to interact with him. At some point, he withdrew a firearm from his body, pointed it at his head. The deputies tried to get him to drop his weapon." Worley said a bailiff, who is a retired BPD member, is preliminarily believed to have fired two shots, striking the man in the lower extremities. The man fired a shot to his head. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.