Man critically injured after Lowertown shooting

One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Lowertown, according to a spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Paramedics told CBC News they were called around 3:45 p.m. to the scene near Murray Street and Beausoleil Drive.

Crews treated one adult man for gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An email statement from Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario shared with parents Wednesday said no students from nearby De la Salle Public High School were involved in the incident.

The shooting happened after the school day ended, but the school was placed in "safe mode" for those participating in after school activities, the board said.

Ottawa police are investigating.

