Man in custody after allegedly stabbing pregnant woman to death in Sterling Heights
Man in custody after allegedly stabbing pregnant woman to death in Sterling Heights
Man in custody after allegedly stabbing pregnant woman to death in Sterling Heights
Toronto police say a child was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog at a waterfront playground on Saturday.Officers were called to Little Norway Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street, at about 10:15 a.m.A news release issued Saturday said a woman was inside the playground area with a dog that was off-leash when a father approached the same area with his child.The dog allegedly "charged toward" the child through an open
MOSCOW (AP) — Four men accused of staging the Russia concert hall attack that killed more than 130 people appeared before a Moscow court Sunday showing signs of severe beatings as they faced formal terrorism charges. One appeared to be barely conscious during the hearing. A court statement said two of the suspects accepted their guilt in the assault after being charged in the preliminary hearing, though the men’s condition raised questions about whether they were speaking freely. There had been
Courtesy of Hayden Gain via GoFundMeA 16-year-old girl who was left comatose after a horrific altercation with a classmate, is breathing on her own, according to her family.Kaylee Gain’s latest health update was posted on Friday to a GoFundMe page which was started by Hayden Gain on behalf of Clinton Gain.“We are happy to share that Kaylee is breathing on her own, remains stable and the best news so far is that we have been moved out of the ICU,” the post said. “We are truly blessed by the outpo
Judge Juan Merchan is holding a pre-trial hearing Monday to discuss the discovery issues that led to the delay of the trial on charges brought by the Manhattan DA
Mackenzie Hopkins was found slain in her Kansas City home in 2022
DELTA, B.C. — Police in Delta, B.C., say they're investigating a theft of a shipping container that contained thousands of dollars worth of electric bicycles. Delta Police say a pair of suspects showed up at a warehouse lot on Annacis Island March 19 around 1 a.m. in a semi-trailer, connecting the container to the truck and driving away "within minutes." Police say the shipping container had 150 Biktrix electric bicycles inside, and the theft was recorded by security cameras showing the containe
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a hate-motivated assault at a demonstration Sunday near Yonge Street and Balmoral Avenue, police say.In a news release Sunday evening, Toronto Police Service says the accused was allegedly seen entering a crowd of demonstrators, yelling "hate-motivated slurs" at them. The accused is alleged to have pushed a demonstrator, causing them to fall backwards.Police allege the man resisted arrest and was found with a knife in his possession. He has been charged wi
The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital but died in an emergency room, Tennessee officials said.
Republicans are weighing criminal referrals to the Justice Department instead of articles of impeachment against President Biden, a move that would provide an off-ramp for a struggling investigation but force the GOP to demonstrate the president or his family broke the law. The GOP probe has been facing growing skepticism within the party, with some Republican…
The delicious scent of coffee and pastries wafting out the open windows of a tiny bakery nestled across from an historic train station in a quaint village — it's enough to evoke a Hallmark movie.But in the southwestern New Brunswick village of McAdam, it may soon be a reality.In an unusual ad posted to McAdam's Facebook page, the village advertised the opportunity to open a bakery in a "well-maintained" and "modernized" building, with stoves, ovens and fridges included.Mayor Ken Stannix said the
Miami federal prisoner plea bargained for possible 20-year sentence.
The babysitter left the 3-year-old who had autism in a bedroom for hours while she went to smoke weed, police said.
Brett Coomer/Getty ImagesPolice in Houston, Texas took two young boys into custody after they allegedly stabbed a woman who was left in critical condition in the hospital, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.The boys, ages 7 and 12, fled the scene immediately after the stabbing, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on social media. The woman, 59, was rushed to the hospital and had taken multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, sheriff’s spokesman Sergio Torres added. As of Saturday, sh
Former Conservative cabinet minister and MP for Labrador Peter Penashue was arrested Saturday after a long-simmering dispute Penashue claims is fuelled by illicit drug dealing and police inaction. Penashue says he smashed the windows out of a vehicle parked outside a Sheshatshiu home, in part, because of a dispute over who owns the house.CBC News has requested clarification on the exact charges from the RCMP."I put on Twitter, I said, at 10:30, I'm going to break every window ... just watch how
The death toll in the terror attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall has risen to 137 people, including three children, Russia's Investigative Committee said Sunday, as the search operation continues for bodies under the rubble. Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed Saturday that four suspected gunmen responsible for the attack were arrested near Russia's western border with Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported. ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly attack Friday night, in which gunmen opened fire on concertgoers at one of Moscow's largest entertainment complexes.
He was using the 90-foot tube to clean the inside of the water tank, officials say.
The criminal justice system is broken for the most vulnerable Americans. It works for billionaires like former President Donald Trump.
The Fulton County prosecutor denied feeling any embarrassment for her conduct, saying, "I don’t think my reputation needs to be reclaimed."
The cruise line said in a statement that it was "deeply saddened" by the incident.
The growing number of immigrants coming to Nova Scotia has led to dramatic growth in some religious communities.The number of Muslims in Nova Scotia has almost doubled in the last decade, according to Statistics Canada. There were about 15,000 Muslims in Nova Scotia in 2021, up from about 8,500 in 2011. The Sikh and Hindu communities have also seen significant growth.Emad Aziz, a spokesperson for the Islamic Association of Nova Scotia, said the growth has sometimes been a challenge, but a welcom