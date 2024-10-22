Passenger dies after train crash in area known for dangerous leaves

A rail passenger died after two trains collided in an area known for having dangerous slippery leaves on the line.

The passenger, understood to be a man in his 60s, died following the crash. A further 15 people were taken to hospital on Monday night.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were called to the scene near Llanbrynmair, in Powys, just before 7.30pm on Monday.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the man’s death and his next of kin has been informed.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales said in a joint statement that the crash was a “low-speed collision”. Both trains remained on the tracks.

Slippy leaves on the track have been reported as an issue along the line - IAN COOPER/PA

Jonah Evans, 25, a passenger on one of the trains, said the driver warned travellers what was about to happen.

He told WalesOnline: “The driver ran in and sat on a chair and said ‘brace yourselves, we’re about to hit a train’. Someone lost their teeth, cracked ribs. Because the driver told us it was happening, we could kind of get ready.”

Supt Andrew Morgan of the British Transport Police (BTP) said on Monday night: “We can sadly confirm a man has died following this evening’s incident.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support.”

The crash happened near a hilly area of the mid-Wales Cambrian Line, which is known for “low rail adhesion”, according to Network Rail documents. This is typically caused by leaves on the line being pulped by passing trains into a slippery mulch that coats the rails.

The 6.31pm Transport for Wales train from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth was scheduled to pull over into a passing loop to wait for the 7.09pm from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury to pass in the opposite direction.

Investigators are now looking into the possibility that one train overshot its stopping point.

Official Network Rail data suggested that both trains in the collision had been cancelled for the remainder of their journeys because of leaves on the line.

Comparisons have been drawn between Monday’s crash and one near Salisbury, Wiltshire, in October 2021, which left 13 passengers and one driver requiring hospital treatment.

Emergency workers continued into Tuesday to clear the trains and an investigation into the incident is ongoing - IAN COOPER/PA

A South Western Railway (SWR) train slipped on crushed leaves, causing it to slide past a stop signal and hit the side of a Great Western Railway service.

Transport for Wales advised passengers that its services were running at reduced speeds through Dovey Junction station – which is on the same line – because previous trains reported the track was “extremely slippery”.

Leaves cause major disruption every autumn in the UK.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales said: “We are working closely with other agencies, including emergency services, to understand how this incident happened and they will have our full support.”

Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, said: “Safety on our railways is my absolute priority and we are working at pace with Transport for Wales and Network Rail to understand what happened and how we can better prevent it going forward.”

The Cambrian line east of Machynlleth will remain closed while specialist teams investigate the collision.