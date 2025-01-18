Man dead in collision east of Kemptville

A Kemptville man was pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash east of the municipality. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC - image credit)

An 81-year-old man has died and two other people were taken to hospital after a car crash east of Kemptville Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on County Road 43 near Van Buren Street just after 5:30 p.m., according to Ontario Provincial Police.

An investigation found an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre line, "sideswiping" a westbound vehicle and "colliding head-on" with another, police wrote in a news release Saturday morning.

The 81-year-old from Kemptville, who was driving eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

County Road 43 was closed for several hours, reopening shortly after midnight Saturday.

County Road 43 meets Van Buren Street about 44 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.