Man dead after overnight stabbing, 25-year-old arrested: Toronto police
Toronto police say a man is dead after an early morning stabbing.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing shortly before 2 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.
Police say a man in his 50s was found with stab wounds.
They say he died in hospital.
Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
The homicide unit is investigating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2023.
The Canadian Press