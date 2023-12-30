Man dead after overnight stabbing, 25-year-old arrested: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man is dead after an early morning stabbing.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing shortly before 2 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Police say a man in his 50s was found with stab wounds.

They say he died in hospital.

Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The homicide unit is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press