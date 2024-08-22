Man dead after plane crashes in eastern Alberta near Saskatchewan boundary: RCMP

RIVERCOURSE, Alta. — The RCMP says a man has died in a plane crash in eastern Alberta near the Saskatchewan boundary.

Mounties in Kitscoty were notified of the crash shortly after takeoff.

Officers and first responders attended the site and located the wreckage.

RCMP says the 46-year-old man was declared dead on scene and the only occupant of the plane.

The man is from Rivercourse, about 275 kilometres east of Edmonton.

RCMP has extended condolences to his family and friends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press