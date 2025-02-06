Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto, police say

(CBC News - image credit)

A man has died after he was shot in downtown Toronto on Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street E. Officers were called to the area at about 8:40 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the man in life-threatening condition to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Toronto police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the shooter fled the area. Officers are searching for the suspect.

Police say their homicide unit is investigating.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.