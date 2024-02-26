Man dead after St. Pete hit-and-run crash

The Canadian Press

NANAIMO, B.C. — Police on Vancouver Island say a hit-and-run crash has killed a 90-year-old woman. A statement from Nanaimo RCMP says a passing driver called police at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday after finding the woman lying unconscious on the road. They say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene "despite the valiant efforts of bystanders who administered emergency first aid and first responders." Police say the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run based on evidence gathered by traffi