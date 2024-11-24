Man dead, woman in hospital after Brampton collision: police

Peel police are investigating a fatal crash in Brampton that they say happened just after midnight Sunday. (Peel Regional Police - image credit)

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after a two-car collision in Brampton just after midnight Sunday, police say.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a collision at the intersection of Gorewood Drive and Finch Avenue, Peel police said in an email.

Police say they found a man with life-threatening injuries and emergency responders began life-saving measures. He was then transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

A woman was also taken to hospital with unknown injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Peel Regional Police major collision bureau.