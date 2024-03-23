Man dedicates decades to Mesa hospital's model train display in memory of his late wife

The Canadian Press

SOOKE, B.C. — Police on Vancouver Island say a man and a woman are in custody after a crash that led to the discovery of an "explosive device." RCMP in Sooke, B.C., say in a statement that officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision along East Sooke Road and found an injured women at the scene. It says the male driver ran off before police arrived, then they learned an explosive device was linked to the woman hurt in the crash and they called in the RCMP explosive disposal unit.