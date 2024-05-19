Man describes being stabbed while trying to break up fight in North Highlands

A man who intervened to break up a fight in North Highlands and was stabbed multiple times on Friday is speaking out about his experience. "I wasn't raised that way, so I went over to assist," said the man, who did not want to share his name due to safety concerns. Sacramento County sheriff's deputies arrested Aaron Gonzales in connection with the stabbing. The sheriff's office said the fight started when a store employee confronted Gonzales to ask him to leave the parking lot of a shopping center on Elkhorn Boulevard. That's when the good Samaritan witnessed the brawl and decided to help. Carolina Estrada reports.