Man destroys Taylor Swift guitar he won at auction: Watch

A Texas man is going viral after buying a Taylor Swift guitar at a charity auction for thousands of dollars and beating it with a hammer.

In a video posted to TikTok, one of the men assisting with the auction in Waxahachie, Texas, waves a hammer around in one hand and holds a six-string guitar emblazoned with images of Taylor Swift.

"I saw the guy helping the auction grab a hammer and I thought, I gotta get this on video," JD Cobb, who posted the TikTok video and attended the event, told USA TODAY. "I thought it was a joke at first."

The winning bidder, who Cobb says paid $3,200 for the guitar, nabs the instrument with one hand and beats it with the hammer 17 times. Crowd members are heard cheering in the background as the man smiles and gestures like he's going to smash the guitar over his head but stops before hitting the ground.

"Guess we don't need the wall hanger," the auctioneer jokes before saying, "Hey, Gary, now take that and hang up that busted thing."

What is the Ellis County WildGame dinner?

The Ellis County WildGame Dinner raises money for Future Farmers of America and 4-H scholarships. FFA and 4-H are two agricultural business student organizations. Community members and business owners buy dinner tickets for $50. Vacations, guns and guided hunting trips are among the raffle items.

ABC affiliate WFAA spoke with Craig Meier, a spokesperson for the dinner, who confirmed the incident.

"It has been surprising to me how big of a deal people are making it out to be. It wasn’t meant to be mean or malicious," Meier said. "He was just making a lighthearted statement showing disapproval of people in the entertainment industry trying to influence politics. ... It was just a funny thing that happened at our annual event. The crowd thought it was hilarious."

Once Cobb posted the 31-second clip to social media, it traveled around the world.

"This is crazy," Cobb says. "And today, it's the talk of the town."

Cobb speculates the debasement may be related to Swift's recent endorsement of Kamala Harris.

"We're in an area (Ellis County) where Trump is pretty prevalent," Cobb says. "Especially among country type folk, not a lot of people here like Taylor Swift."

Taylor Swift's debate response? She quickly endorsed Kamala Harris for president

The destruction of a Taylor Swift guitar sparks mixed reactions online

The act unleashed a swarm of ticked-off Swifties online.

"These old boys sure are setting an incredible example for their children," Dawn Caivano wrote in the comments section underneath the TikTok video. "Desecrating a women's worth. Their wives must be so proud."

"Not a Christian in the bunch," said @raisingteenagersishard. "Let's spread peace and love, not hate!"

Others came to the man's defense, praising his act of destruction.

"This is priceless!" Latisha Bradshaw said.

"Awesome," @spacepuppy64 said.

Cobb reiterates that auction proceeds went to a good cause. "The money went to FFA and 4-H," he says. "This is raising awareness, whether or it's good or bad."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man smashes Taylor Swift guitar after buying it for $3,200