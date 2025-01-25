Man who died after tree fell on car in Donegal named

A man who died after a tree fell on his car in Raphoe, County Donegal, has been named as 20-year-old Kacper Dudek.

The incident happened on the N14, north of Lifford, near Ballinalecky Cross, early on Friday.

The N14 remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda (Irish police) forensic collision investigators are carrying out a full examination of the scene on Saturday.

The N14 remains closed [Getty Images]

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland, about 528,000 customers are without power as of 08:00 local time on Saturday following Storm Éowyn, down from a peak of 768,000 earlier on Friday.

On Saturday morning, Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Simon Harris confirmed that the Irish Defence Forces are providing helicopters to help ESB Networks restore power.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said: "The destruction caused by some of the strongest winds on record has been unprecedented."

Status red gale warnings have ended in the Republic of Ireland. A yellow snow and ice warning was in place for Donegal until 09:00 local time on Saturday.

A wind speed of 183kmh (114mph) brought by Storm Éowyn has been recorded in the Republic of Ireland, the fastest since records began, Irish forecaster Met Éireann said.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said there are an estimated 217,000 customers without water and 300,000 others at risk on Saturday morning.