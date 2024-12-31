Man dies in 590ft Lake District fell fall

A man in his 40s has died in a 590ft (180m) fall at a Lake District mountain.

About 70 mountain rescuers had been searching Helvellyn for two days after the man's wife raised the alarm just before 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Patterdale Mountain Rescue said his black labrador was found safe on Monday morning and a short time later the man's body was discovered.

Cumbria Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious.

The search took about 20 hours and involved 68 people from six rescue teams as well as the Coastguard helicopter.

A police spokesperson said the man's wife had been tracking his progress and noticed his position had not moved for a few hours.

The search was called off at about 01:30 GMT due to weather conditions and resumed later.

A spokesperson for the mountain rescue team said: "In the late morning it was confirmed that the dog had been found alive and well on a ledge on the headwall.

"Shortly afterwards rescuers lowered down to the area found the man and confirmed that he had died as a result of the injuries sustained in his fall of around 180 metres."

