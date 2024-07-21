Man dies after ATV crash in Northumberland County

A 23-year-old man from Springfield, N.B., died Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash in Northumberland County.

Members of the Blackville RCMP detachment responded to a report of a single ATV crash at 2:44 p.m. on a trail off of Howard Road. The driver and sole occupant of the ATV was transported to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the crash is believed to have occurred when the vehicle left the road and rolled over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.



An investigation is underway.