Man dies after being crushed by turbine blade at Victorian windfarm

A fan blade and scaffolding lie on the ground at the Rokewood windfarm near Geelong.

A fan blade and scaffolding lie on the ground at the Rokewood windfarm near Geelong. Photograph: ABC News

A man has died after being crushed beneath a turbine blade while working at a regional Victorian windfarm.

Victoria police said the man was working at Golden Plains windfarm on Bells Road in Rokewood, about 133km west of Melbourne and 69km north-west of Geelong.

He was crushed by the blade shortly after 8am on Monday. Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics responded to the incident about 8.15am.

“First responders attempted to revive the man but he was declared deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Aerial footage of the site show three blades laid on the ground, adjacent to the turbine, that appeared to be under construction. At least two cranes could be seen at the site

The rotor blades used in the project are more than 80 metres long, according to the organisation’s website.

The Golden Plains windfarm consists of two farms, East and West, owned by TagEnergy and Ingka Group.

The accident appears to have occurred at the East site.

Danish energy company Vestas – which is delivering the construction of the first stage of the project – said a “workplace accident” had occurred at Golden Plains windfarm.

“The site has been closed and we are working closely with emergency services and the authorities,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said an update would be provided to media at 3pm.

Speaking at a press conference in Melbourne, Victoria’s premier, Jacinta Allan, expressed her sympathies and noted the state had strong workplace safety regulations.

“Any accident in any workplace is indeed a deep concern and a tragedy,” Allan said.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

WorkSafe will also investigate the incident, police said.

– with Australian Associated Press