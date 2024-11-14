Man dies after being stabbed near Fort York

The stabbing happened around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday near Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way, Toronto police said. (Paul Smith/CBC - image credit)

A man has died after being stabbed on Thursday near Fort York, Toronto police said.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. near Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way, police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Police said they received reports of two men arguing. Both men stabbed each other, they said.

The men were both taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where one was pronounced dead.

The other man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident.