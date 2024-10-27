Man dies after being struck by car on North Circular near Edmonton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died after being struck by a car on one of London’s busiest roads.

Officers were alerted to reports of a pedestrian colliding with a vehicle on westbound A406 North Circular Way, near the junction with Meridian Way, in Edmonton at 4.35am on Sunday.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Work is ongoing to establish his identity and inform his next of kin.”

Road closures remain in place on the dual carriageway between the Cooks Ferry and Kenninghall interchanges with delays back to Chingford.

The motorist stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue, police added.

Meanwhile, a man is fighting for his life after a horror collision with a bus in Stockwell.

Police rushed to South Lambeth Road at 12.26pm on Saturday following reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a single decker.

Emergency services attended and provided first aid at the junction with Lansdowne Way.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The bus driver is assisting the police with the investigation. No arrests have been made.