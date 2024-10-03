Man dies after being Tasered, shot by police in Winnipeg apartment building

WINNIPEG — A man is dead after police in Winnipeg Tasered and shot him while responding to reports of someone armed with edged weapons.

Police say they responded in the early afternoon to an apartment building on Main Street after receiving multiple calls about an armed man.

They say officers were met by an armed man in a hallway, which led to the Taser use and firearm discharge.

Police say the officers applied a chest seal and tourniquet to the man.

They say he died in hospital.

Manitoba's police watchdog has been notified and is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press