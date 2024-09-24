Man dies on board Jet2 flight to UK as passengers 'rush to save his life'

Despite best efforts from crew and two medically trained passengers, the passenger died (PA Archive)

A man has died on board a Jet2 flight from Burgas to Liverpool after he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest mid-air.

Flight LS3214 was diverted to Cologne in Germany around two hours into the journey due to the medical incident on September 16.

Despite best efforts from the crew and two medically trained passengers, he died on the plane, AirLive reported.

The aircraft was parked in a remote area of the airport and medical teams rushed to the plane, according to reports.

The flight's return to Liverpool was delayed until later that evening.

Jet2 told the Standard: “We can confirm that flight LS3214 from Bourgas to Liverpool Johnn Lennon diverted to Cologne on Monday 16th September, due to a customer requiring medical assistance.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer's family and friends at this very difficult time.”