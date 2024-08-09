Man dies competing in Texas CrossFit swim

An athlete has died while taking part in a swim at the CrossFit Games in Texas, organisers said.

Lazar Dukic, 28, from Serbia, was competing on Marine Creek Lake near the city of Fort Worth on Thursday morning when he disappeared under the water and failed to resurface, officials from Fort Worth emergency services said.

Emergency services were called at around 08:00 local time (14:00 BST) and a body was recovered about an hour later.

A statement from the games read: "We are devastated by the passing of Lazar Dukic.

"Our hearts are with Lazar’s entire family, friends and fellow athletes.

"Out of respect for the family and in cooperation with the Fort Worth Police Department, we will share updates when possible."

The rest of Thursday's events have been suspended and organisers are "fully cooperating with authorities", a separate statement said.

According to the CrossFit Games website, the event included a 3.5-mile run followed by an 800m swim.

The search for Mr Dukic's body involved a dive team from the Fort Worth Police Department as well as drones, the BBC's US partner CBS News reported, citing local officials.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul said Mr Dukic was a "loved and respected" member of the fitness community.

"There's a lot of people in the community who are hurting right now," he said.

"A lot of people are mourning. We want to do everything we can to support the community, to support the family."

He also said a "fully documented safety plan" had been in place and that safety personnel were on site throughout the event.

A crowdfunder to support Mr Dukic's family that began with a target of $200,000 (£157,000) has already raised more than $211,000.

The page said Mr Dukic debuted at the CrossFit Games in 2021 after years playing water polo in his native Serbia.

"Known for his kindness, humour and supportive nature, Lazar brought a breath of fresh air wherever he went," it said.

"Beyond his athletic achievements, Lazar was caring, humorous and relentlessly supported those around him."

A CrossFit Games bio on its website ranked Mr Dukic as Serbia's number one CrossFit athlete in the years between 2017 and 2021, and ranked third in the country this year.

The CrossFit Games is an annual competition in which athletes take part in various events across numerous disciplines, often only finding out what each stage will entail shortly beforehand.

This year's instalment began on Thursday and was scheduled to conclude on Sunday.