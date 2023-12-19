Man dies in County Donegal car crash

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Manorcunningham, County Donegal.

The crash happened on the N14, near Carrickballydooey, at about 19:00 local time on Monday.

The man, who was in his 30s, was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the collision. A post-mortem examination is to be carried out.

The two drivers of the vehicles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where they are being treated for injures which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The N14 at Carrickballydooey is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí (Irish police) have asked witnesses, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident, to come forward.