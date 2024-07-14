Man dies after crashing an SUV into a pole and tree in Raleigh, authorities say

A 39-year-old man died Saturday morning in a single-car crash in Raleigh, police said.

Around 6:30 a.m., Octavious McKinnon, who was driving his 2004 Toyota Sequoia westbound on the 1300 block of Lynn Road, swerved to the right, drove off the road and into a utility pole and then a tree, according to Raleigh police.

McKinnon died from injuries sustained during the crash. Police did not immediately indicate what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

