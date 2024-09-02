Man dies days later after motorcycle crash

CBC

A man has died after a "targeted" shooting in Scarborough late Friday night, Toronto police say.Officers were called to Landry Avenue, in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues, at around 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard in the area.Police said a man with gunshot wounds was found in front of a home in the area. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by police as 64-year-old Toronto man Ioannis Kyriakopoulos. Investigators say Kyriakopo