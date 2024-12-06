Man, 42, killed by 'fighting dog' - as woman charged in east London

A 42-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog in east London, police have said.

Officers were called to Shirley Road in Stratford at 4.53am on Wednesday following reports a man had been seriously wounded.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Leanne McDonnell, 32, has been charged with owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death; failing in the duty, as a person responsible for an animal, to ensure its welfare; and having custody of a fighting dog.

She was also charged with three counts of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing no injury in relation to a separate incident on 18 November.

The dog that was involved in both incidents has been seized by police.

McDonnell was remanded in custody to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday.