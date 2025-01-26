Man dies after electric Porsche crashes outside GCHQ base with two arrested

The Porsche crashed into a tree outside the GCHQ intelligence agency building in Cheltenham (PA Media)

A 36-year-old man has died after a Porsche crashed into a tree outside the Government’s GCHQ spy base in Gloucestershire early on Sunday.

Two men have been arrested after the crash outside the intelligence agency on the A40 Gloucester Road in Cheltenham at 12.40am.

They were both arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, Gloucestershire Police said.

Pictures from the scene show the front end of the white sports car, believed to be the electric Taycan model, severely damaged.

Emergency services were called to the scene to provide the deceased man, who police said is believed to be from the area, CPR.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later. His next-of-kin have been informed, police said.

The two arrested men, who are in their 30s and from Gloucester, remain in custody.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any footage which they believe is relevant and who has not already spoken to police.

“Anyone with any information is asked to provide it through the following form on our website, quoting incident 18 of 26 January.

“Alternatively you can call police on 101.”