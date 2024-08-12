Man dies after entering Yorkshire Dales river

Emergency services were called to the Burnsall area on Sunday afternoon [BBC]

A man has died after entering a river in the Yorkshire Dales.

Emergency services were called to the River Wharf in Burnsall at about 16:40 BST on Sunday 11 August.

It followed reports a person had entered the water and "encountered difficulties", North Yorkshire Police said.

The family of the man, who was in his 30s, are being supported by specialist officers.

Firefighters located the man "who had sadly passed away", according to police.

Inquiries into how the man died were ongoing, but "there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances", officers added.

