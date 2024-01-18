Man dies after explosion in Dublin homeless hostel

A man has died after a suspected explosion at a homeless hostel in Dubin.

The blast was reported at about 15:30 on Thursday at a Support Temporary Accommodation building operated by DePaul Ireland on Little Britain Street.

Residents of the building have been evacuated and no other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí (Irish police) and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene, where a cordon and local traffic diversions are in place.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated, but it is understood it happened in one unit of the building.

Residents said they heard a bang and saw smoke before they were evacuated.

Traffic restrictions in place between Green Street and Capel Street as we deal with an incident



RTÉ said a number of the building's residents are outside wrapped in foil sheets and will be sent to a nearby facility for temporary shelter.

The reported explosion happened in the north side of the city near the busy Capel Street, which was named as one of Time Out's coolest streets in 2022.