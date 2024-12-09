Acton: Man dies and others injured in late night 'disturbance' in west London

Armed police stormed a property in Acton during the early hours of Sunday morning. (UKNIP)

Police have launched an investigation after a man died following a disturbance in west London in the early hours of Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police has said officers found a number of other people injured nearby and they are now working hard to investigate the crime scene.

An area around Birkbeck Road, close to Acton Central railway station, was cordoned off following the Met being called out just after 4am.

Emergency services, including London Ambulance Service, found a man with injuries, which he died from a short time later despite efforts to save his life.

Acton residents can expect to see an increased police presence over the next few days as officers work to establish what happened.

A spokesman for the Met said: "Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a man injured at the scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died a short time later.

"A number of other people are believed to have been injured nearby with some receiving treatment. The public can expect to see a significant police presence in the area as officers begin their investigation.

"A large crime scene is in place including a number of road closures. While we recognise the impact this will have on local residents and businesses, it is essential to provide us with the best chance to secure evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police on 101 providing the reference 1132/08DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. We will provide further updates when we are able to.