Man dies after garbage truck flips on its side in Scotchfort

Police, Island EMS and the East River Fire Department responded to calls about the accident, and the man was declared deceased at the scene. (Jane Robertson/CBC - image credit)

A 62-year-old Charlottetown man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Scotchfort area Friday morning.

Queens District RCMP said in a news release that officers responded to a 10:40 a.m. report about a garbage truck that had left the road and ended up on its side on Afton Road.

Island EMS as well as the East River Fire Department also responded.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The news release did not specifically say the man had been driving the truck, but it did say provincial workplace safety officials were called in to take part in the investigation.

The coroner's office is also involved.