Man dies after going under water, not resurfacing at Clay Banks
Search crews responded to Clay Banks for a water rescue just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Hours later, his body was found.
Search crews responded to Clay Banks for a water rescue just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Hours later, his body was found.
American Skyler Mapes and Italian local Giuseppe Morisani spent a magical evening together in Rome. Then they drove across Italy together. Here’s what happened.
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
Jennifer Barney rented a U-Haul and did not return with it, ultimately leading police to the grim discovery
The tryst came to light during the vice presidential vetting process in 2020, according to CNN
Jeffrey Ferguson made a gun-hand gesture at his wife, Sheryl, while they sat at a restaurant. Within hours, she was dead
Kevin Tenkhoff was a few hours early when he arrived, and the woman he ended up saving had initially considered asking him to come back later
First responders in London, Ont., have resumed searching the Thames River on Friday for a girl who went missing a day earlier. The search began with divers and boats at around 3 p.m. ET Thursday after reports that a young girl entered the water near the intersection of Adelaide Street and Kipps Lane and was then seen struggling."Members of the London Police Service continue to monitor the river and searched riverbanks overnight for the missing child with the use of several large spotlights," Con
RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in a murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege
‘The reaction from your friend and the groom was disproportionate and hurtful, showing a lack of appreciation for your efforts,’ one person argues
Elizabeth Taylor had four children: Michael Wilding, Jr., Christopher Wilding, Liza Todd and Maria McKeown
Staying in a hostel is not for the faint of heart.
VANCOUVER — Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
Turns out, learning sign language comes naturally to lots of babies.
"He remained active on dating apps after we started dating. We were together for three years."
"Sometimes, what feels like the end of an era is really the start of a masterpiece."
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan have welcomed their first child. See the first photo and baby name…
A record-breaking heat wave unfolding at what should be the coldest time in Earth’s coldest place has scientists concerned about what it could mean for the future health of the Antarctic continent, and the consequences it could inflict for millions of people across the globe.
We decided not to wait for any milestone birthdays and travel together as a family. We had so much fun sharing time with our kids and their families.