Man dies after horror shooting in Tottenham

Police were called to a shooting at Waltheof Gardens in Tottenham (Google Maps)

A man has been shot dead in Tottenham, the Met Police has said.

Police were called to Waltheof Gardens at 9am on Tuesday morning to reports of a shooting.

Officers visited the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man aged in his 40s suffering with a gunshot injury.

Despite the emergency services efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and detective's enquiries are ongoing, the Met Police said.

The Met Police has launched an investigation and a crime scene remains in place.

The attack comes days after a man was killed in a shooting in Barking.

Police rushed to Linton Road following reports of a shooting at around 4.35am on Sunday.

A man believed to be in his 30s was found with a gunshot injury. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 9.11am today (15 October) to reports of a shooting in Waltheof Gardens, Tottenham.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedics arrived on scene in approximately five minutes.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

If you have any information that could assist police you can call on 101 stating CAD1613/15OCT or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 to remain anonymous.