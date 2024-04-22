Man dies after house fire in Baltimore County
A man has died after a house fire in Baltimore County Saturday night. The fire happened in the 4200 block of Wards Chapel Road.
A man has died after a house fire in Baltimore County Saturday night. The fire happened in the 4200 block of Wards Chapel Road.
TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after
“He’s screaming in Spanish, ‘help me’ and, like, waving his arms,” a family friend told news outlets
Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said
There have been three arrests made in connection to the Homestead woman’s death.
A tourist from California fell 140 feet to her death while on a family hike on Bear Mountain in Sedona, Arizona, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Photo by Tina Markoe Kinslow, Pool/AP PhotoThe New Jersey rabbi convicted for causing a grisly, headline-grabbing tragedy 30 years ago has died in prison.Fred Neulander, 82, who was serving a lifetime prison sentence for hiring two hit men to murder his wife Carol in 1994, was declared dead on Wednesday. He was found unresponsive at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, and his death was announced on Friday by the state Department of Corrections.Neulander ha
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton breaks silence over feud with neighbour
Barnacles have appeared on vehicles in Saskatchewan's capital, but they're not sticky little water-dwelling crustaceans. The bright yellow devices, used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to other parts of the country. "You will see more and more Barnacles," Colin Heffron, chairman of Barnacle Parking, said in an interview from New Jersey. When a Barnacle is placed on a vehicle’s windshield, commercial-grade suction cups latch onto the glass with mor
Terry Anderson, the globe-trotting Associated Press correspondent who became one of America’s longest-held hostages after he was snatched from a street in war-torn Lebanon in 1985 and held for nearly seven years, has died at 76. After his release, he returned to a hero’s welcome at AP’s New York headquarters.
It was a traffic stop that ended in the seizure of meth, fentanyl and cocaine.But a woman from Williams Lake, B.C., was acquitted of consequent trafficking charges after a judge ordered the evidence to be excluded from her trial, citing several breaches of her Charter rights related to a search of her vehicle and failure to get her timely access to a lawyer."After consideration of the reckless and cavalier conduct of police and the multiple breaches of the Charter, I am of the view that the admi
They'd been married for 20 years and had just bought a beautiful home for their four children, then out of the blue, her husband left...
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries after he collided with an object while on top of a moving GO Train early Sunday morning, police and paramedics say.Officers responded to a medical call at the Danforth GO station around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a Toronto police spokesperson said in an email.Four young people got on the train heading east from Union Station and three of them climbed on the roof while it was moving, according to police. A 15-year-old boy was struck by a stat
FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man who spent decades fighting a wrongful murder conviction that landed him and a friend behind bars had only a few months to relish his victory, the organization that helped in his legal battle said Saturday as it announced his death. Innocence Canada, which led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, said Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B., at the age of 80. Founding director
The largest gold heist in Canadian history was carried out with remarkable ease: A fraudulent shipping document for a load of farm-raised Scottish salmon was used to brazenly snatch $14.5 million in gold bars and nearly $2 million in bank notes.
An aptly-named calf born near Kingston, Ont., is causing quite a stir due to her unusual markings. Eclipse was born with a white crescent moon-shaped mark on her forehead. Not only that, but she was born on Apr. 8, the same day a historic total solar eclipse briefly plunged the region into darkness. Laura Carey owns Carey Farm with her husband Michael and his brother Neil. The dairy farm has been in Michael's family for four generations and has 150 cows, 65 of them used for milking. Carey was mi
Paolo Barone, wearing his work uniform, repeatedly took photographs of the sleeping woman throughout his 45-minute rail journey.
"I loved him immensely, but I never could have loved myself in that relationship."
According to Texas law, the child was too young when the crime occured to face charges, the sheriff's office said.
They opened the box on a Sunday in late March, getting their first look at Asfan Mohammed since he departed India for Russia four months earlier.
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial is on trial has died, police said. The New York City Police Department said the man was declared dead by staff at an area hospital. The man was in Collect Pond Park around 1:30 p.m. Friday when he took out pamphlets espousing conspiracy theories, tossed them around, then doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire, officials and witn