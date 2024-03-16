Man dies after 'losing control' of car and hitting tree in Chapelton

A man has died after a car collided with a tree in South Lanarkshire.

The 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on the A726 near Millwell Road in Chapelton on Friday.

Police said the driver "appeared to lose control" of the Ford Puma before it left the road at about 17:40.

Officers have appealed for any other motorists who were in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and share dashcam footage with investigators.

No-one else was injured in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours.