Man dies after mountain rescue called to trail

A man has died after being found near a hiking trail.

Keswick Mountain Rescue were called after a man was found unresponsive on the main footpath leading to Helvellyn from Swirls car park, in Cumbria.

Mountain rescue were called at 13:49 GMT on Thursday, 28 December and requested assistance from the coastguard, which dispatched a helicopter.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the man but rescuers were unable to save him.

A spokesperson for Keswick Mountain Rescue said: "A walker on the way up Helvellyn from Swirls car park came across an unresponsive man close to the main footpath.

"The walker called 999 and Keswick team responded whilst also requesting coastguard helicopter support.

"Attempts were made to resuscitate, but sadly and despite best efforts, the man could not be saved.

"Our condolences go to the man’s family and friends."

