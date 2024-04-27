Man dies after parachute ‘incident’ at industrial estate

A man has died following a parachute “incident” at an industrial estate.

Durham Constabulary were alerted to the situation at South West Industrial Estate in Shotton, County Durham, at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Concerns were raised over the welfare of a man in his 40s and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Mel Sutherland, who is heading up the investigation, called on motorists who travelled along the A19 between 12:20 and 12:30pm on Saturday to get in contact.

He said: “They may have mobile phone footage or dashcam footage which captures the moments leading up to the incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 12:22pm to reports of an incident in the South West Industrial Estate area of Peterlee.

“We dispatched four hazardous area response teams, a clinical team leader, a specialist paramedic, two ambulances and requested support from the air ambulance.”