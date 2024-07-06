Man dies after personal watercraft collides with boat on Tracadie River

A 53-year-old man is dead after a collision between his personal watercraft and a recreational boat on the Tracadie River, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

Officers responded to a call about the collision on the Tracadie River, in Petit-Tracadie, at 12:48 a.m. on Saturday, the RCMP say in a news release.

The driver of the personal watercraft, a man from Rivière-à-la-Truite, died at the scene.

Three occupants of the boat were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The driver of the boat was "initially missing," according to the release, but later located on shore.

The Mounties say the driver of the boat was also taken to hospital. His injuries were not disclosed.

An investigation is underway.