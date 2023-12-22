Man dies after shooting on Miles Avenue

CBC

Toronto police have arrested the driver of a stolen U-Haul truck downtown after he allegedly abducted a citizen at gunpoint on Wednesday. The suspect is believed to have been involved in a robbery in which a police officer was stabbed two weeks ago.Police said the driver, 49, was chased by Toronto police cruisers following from a distance on the ground and a York Regional Police helicopter tracking the vehicle from above. The chase ended in a collision at Church and Carlton streets, where the su